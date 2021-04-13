Delhi reports record 13,468 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload crosses 43,000-mark

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): A new surge of 13,468 COVID-19 cases -- the highest single-day spike so far -- and 81 deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours.



According to the health department bulletin released on Tuesday evening, the total number of active cases in the city has gone up to 43,510.

A total of 1,02,460 tests, including 64544 RTPCR, were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative positivity rate in the city has gone up to 4.76 per cent.

A total of 7,972 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 92.67 per cent.

While 6,95,210 people have recovered from coronavirus, 11,436 people have died in the national capital due to the disease.

On Sunday, the city had recorded over 10,000 new cases while more than 11,000 cases were reported on Monday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day said he has urged the central government to cancel the CBSE board exams.

"In the last 24 hours, the city saw a surge of 13,500 fresh COVID cases. At the peak of third COVID wave in November, Delhi had seen the biggest single-day surge of 8,500 cases. The fourth wave, as we all know, is much more dangerous. Youth and children are getting affected amid the fourth wave," Kejriwal said during a video address this afternoon.

"I urge all of you to step out of homes only if absolutely necessary," he added, urging all those above 45 years of age to get vaccinated. (ANI)

