Delhi reports zero death for 2nd time in August; logs 67 new Covid cases

The overall Covid death toll of Delhi stood at 25,058 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) The national capital on Wednesday reported 67 new Covid cases in the past 24-hour timeframe, though for the second time this month no deaths were reported in the said period, according to the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

With 67 new Covid cases, the city's cumulative infection tally rose to 14,36,518, out of which 14,10,947 patients have recovered from the disease and 25,058 have succumbed to the virus.

The recovery rate continued to remain at 98.21 per cent for the 20th day in Delhi. The active cases have also registered a substantial decline and stands at 513 presently. The positivity rate stands at 0.09 per cent in the national capital.

The bulletin released by the Delhi health department informed that a total of 157 covid patients are getting treatment currently under home isolation, while 73 Covid patients have been discharged from different hospitals in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of discharges to 14,10,947.

Meanwhile, a total of 72,965 Covid tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours, including 49,214 RT-PCR tests and 23,751 Rapid Antigen tests.

As per the bulletin, Delhi presently has 284 containment zones.

On the vaccination front, a total 95,076 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, of which 49,750 received the first dose and the remaining 45,326 beneficiaries got the second dose.

The capital city has so far administered vaccine doses to 1,02,95,402 persons.

