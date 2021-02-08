Delhi resident found murdered, wife blames burglar

Deceased Shiv Kumar's wife claimed that a burglar broke into the house and stabbed her husband. Police is verifying her claim.

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) A 50-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit with a sharp weapon early Monday morning even while his wife and children slept unaware at their house in central Delhi's Patel Nagar, police said.

"A guard and his wife sleeping in an adjoining room did not hear any commotion. Clothes were however lying strewn on the floor at the crime spot," DCP Central Jasmeet Singh said.

Shiv Kumar worked as a manager at his relative's office and was a caretaker of the building where the crime took place. A forensic team visited the spot to collect samples.

"Certain vital clues have been found. Our teams are developing those clues," the officer added.

