Delhi: Retd IFS officer shoots self in Defence Colony, dies

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) An 81-year-old retired IFS officer shot himself in south Delhi's Defence Colony on Wednesday morning. He was rushed to hospital but he later succumbed to his injuries.

A PCR call was received at 7.25 a.m. that Ranjeet Sethi, aged 81 and a retired IFS officer residing in Defence Colony, had shot himself. The caller stated that the person was alive and needed an ambulance. He was immediately moved to the hospital for treatment but later died.