Delhi riots: Court adjourns cognisance of 3rd chargesheet for Tue

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) A Delhi court on Monday adjourned for Tuesday the hearing on cognisance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in connection with the conspiracy relating to the violence which erupted in the national capital in February 2020.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has filed a fresh chargesheet, claiming to have found new evidence in the case to establish that the riots were a conspiracy that was pre-meditated and engineered by a group of people.