Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' category

New Delhi [India], Dec 15 (ANI): The air quality of the national capital improved significantly from the "very poor" to the "moderate" category on Sunday.

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) came down to 115 at 8:30 am which falls in the "moderate" category as against 316 on Friday morning.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.



The minimum and maximum temperature of Delhi would be between 8 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius. The humidity would be around 67 per cent.

On December 17, the AQI may marginally deteriorate to the lower end of the very poor category, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) stated in its advisory.

SAFAR has advised those in the ''Sensitive Group' to consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. "Take it easy if symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath occur." (ANI)

