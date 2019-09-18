Delhi Sahitya Kala Parishad to get new cultural centre

The decision was taken by the minister, who also heads the Art and Culture Ministry, in a meeting with the Parishad.

"The Delhi government will make this cultural centre so that people from across the city get a space to perform and also eminent artists can present their performance," Sisodia said.

He said for cultural performance, Delhi needs more space.

"Therefore, we have come up with this plan to establish a cultural centre at Vikaspuri. This will not only let the eminent artists to come to Delhi and perform but also the people of Delhi who love culture will get a space to showcase their talent," said Sisodia.

In the meeting which took place in the Delhi Secretariat, the board members stressed on bringing in 'sahitya' as a key component of the Sahitya Kala Parishad by restoring a publications wing within the academy. "The key members of the Academy suggested establishing a publications wing which could focus on carrying out book launches and publish theses of in-house researches on topics related to art and music. This initiative was immediately approved," he added. Construction of a cultural complex on one acre of land at Budhela, Vikaspuri was also given a go-ahead by the board. The land was allotted to the Sahitya Kala Parishad 13 years ago by DDA and its architectural design is being created keeping in mind the requirements of artists. Sisodia also stressed on the importance of Parishad Samman, and directed the committee to restart the same.