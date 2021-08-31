Delhi schools gear up for students with sanitization, thermal scanners

The schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12 in a staggered mode. Also, colleges and coaching institutes have been allowed to reopen from Wednesday.

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) The national capital is all geared up to reopen schools from September 1. With the declining Covid-19 case trajectory in the city, the Delhi government has allowed opening of schools with preventive measures.

The schools have started preparations like sanitization of class rooms and thermal scanning of students. Special precautions are being taken to ensure physical distance between students. The schools have facilitated thermal screening at the entrance gate where guards will measure the students temperature.

RSBV School HOS Avdhesh Kumar said, "We have sanitized all class rooms and will deploy two guards at the gate to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour once students enter the school".

"We would like to reconnect with students emotionally as they are coming back to school after months. With proper physical distance at assembly sessions, we will guide them to follow Covid appropriate behaviour. Students will be allowed inside schools only after thermal screening. We are following the norms as per the SOPs", said Dr Daya Prakash, Principal,

RSKV No. 2, Shakarpur.

SK Mishra, DDE, Zone-II said, "We have ensured that all schools follow the SOPs. If any student is found with any type of symptom, he/she will immediately be quarantined and the parents will be informed".

He said that we have observed that parents are quite happy and excited as schools are going to reopen after several months.

The state government has allowed 50 percent capacity per classroom.

--IANS

avr/bg