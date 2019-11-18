Delhi schools reopen as AQI improves to moderate

New Delhi: After being submerged under thick smog in the last few days, the quality of air in the national capital region has moved from "poor" category to "moderate" category on Monday.

All private and government schools in Delhi and National Capital Region reopened on Monday days after being closed due to the rise in pollution levels.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government had announced that all private and government-run schools in the national capital will remain closed until November 15 due to the deteriorating air quality in the city.The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) had also directed schools in Delhi and NCR to remain shut until November 15, as the air quality plummeted to the 'severe' category.

People experienced better air quality today morning as the Air Quality Index data by the Central Pollution Control Board in the RK Puram area was at 184-in 'Moderate' category. On Sunday the overall air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'very poor' category for the second consecutive day, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research. The overall AQI in the national capital was recorded at 365 which falls under the 'very poor' category. The AQI between the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory; 101-200 is moderate; 201-300 falls under the category of poor. While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall under the 'hazardous category'.