Delhi schools to partially reopen for classes 10, 12 from tomorrow

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Schools in Delhi will partially resume from Monday for classes 10 and 12, according to an order by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday.



Students of classes 10 and 12 are permitted to visit their schools for admission related work including counselling/guidance and practical activities related to board exams.

In this regard, the Directorate of Education will issue appropriate guidelines to ensure that COVID appropriate protocols are followed and children's safety is ensured.

Earlier on July 28, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had asked for feedback from parents, students, teachers and principals for a decision on reopening educational institutions in the national capital.

After a ravaging Covid wave in April-May, Delhi has been witnessing a downward trend in cases.

As per state's health bulletin issued on Sunday, 66 new COVID-19 cases, 95 recoveries and zero deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 0.10 per cent. The death toll reached 25,066 and the case fatality rate currently is at 5.93 per cent.

The number of active cases in Delhi now stands at 536 while the cumulative caseload has mounted to 14,36,761. (ANI)

