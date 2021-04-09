Delhi schools to remain shut for all classes amid COVID surge: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Delhi government on Friday announced that all schools will be shut given the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.



"Due to increasing cases of COVID-19, all schools, government and private, in Delhi are being closed for all classes till further orders," the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Schools have been shut ever since the pandemic broke out last year but for those from Classes 9 to 12 had resumed their classes. The board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 are slated for May-June.

Several other states and Union territories have also closed down schools and colleges to curb the surging infections.

Delhi on Thursday reported 7,437 fresh cases and 24 related deaths over the last 24 hours.

As per the daily health bulletin, the total positive cases in the city now stand at 6,98,005, including 23,181 active cases and 6,63,667 recoveries. So far, 11,157 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus. (ANI)