Delhi sees 32 new Covid cases, no death in last three days

With the new cases, the capital's total tally reached 14,38,900, while the death toll continues to be at 25,087. With five deaths in September, Delhi saw its lowest monthly fatalities since the pandemic's outbreak in March 2020.

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Delhi on Friday reported 32 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, with no fatality - for the third consecutive day, as per as the Health Department bulletin.

The positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, the recovery rate at 98.23 per cent and death rate was stable at 1.74 per cent in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the active cases tally in Delhi has gone up to 409, out of which 125 are being treated in home isolation, and the active Covid cases rate stands at 0.028 per cent.

With 23 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries is 14,13,404 so far, the health bulletin said.

A total of 68,308 new tests - 48,755 RT-PCR tests and 19,553 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,77,37,167 so far.

The number of containment zones has increased from 97 to 100.

--IANS

avr/vd