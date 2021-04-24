Delhi sees highest single-day toll with 357 deaths, 24,103 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Delhi on Saturday reported 24,103 new COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths, the highest single-day toll for the city since the outbreak of the pandemic. This is the third successive day the national capital has seen the highest daily fatalities due to coronavirus.



The city now has 93,080 active cases, which is also the highest.

A Delhi Health Department bulletin said the total coronavirus cases count in the city has gone up to 10,04,782 and death toll has gone up to 13,898.

The positivity rate in Delhi is 32.27 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.38 per cent.

A total of 22,695 patients also recovered from the disease taking the total number of recoveries to 8,97,805.

The bulletin said that 74,702 tests including RTPCR and rapid antigen were done in the last 24 hours.

India has 25,52,940 active cases, according to union health ministry. (ANI)

