Delhi sees light rain, gusty winds bring down mercury

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The national capital witnessed sudden change in weather, with hovering dark clouds bringing light rain, and gusty winds blowing on Thursday evening, bringing the temperature down.

The sudden change in the weather gave relief to the people stuck in homes due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, after a warm morning with minimum temperature settling at 26 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average and the maximum temperature around 39 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.