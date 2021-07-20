Delhi sees more vector-borne disease cases this year

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) With two more cases of dengue and chikungunya each reported in the last one week, the tally of vector-borne diseases reported in the national capital this year has gone up to 67.

According to data shared by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which is the nodal agency in this regard, from January 1 to July 17 this year, 40 cases of dengue have been registered.