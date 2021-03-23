Delhi sees sharp spike in Covid cases at 1,101

According to the Delhi health bulletin, 620 patients were reported to have recovered from the infection, while the total active cases in the city stands at 4,411 on Tuesday.

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Delhi saw its daily Covid tally rise sharply to 1,101 on Tuesday, as against 888 on Monday, while there were four more deaths.

The positivity rate was 1.31 per cent, while the cumulative positive rate went up to 4.65 per cent, and cumulative cases to 6,49,973.

A total of 84,237 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 13,974,132.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the national capital was witnessing 200 cases per day some time back but the number has started to rise again. Concerned with continuing spike, Lt. Governor Anil Baijal had on Monday advised authorities to conduct random testing of people coming from states with a high number of cases at airports and railway stations.

