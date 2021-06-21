Delhi shoe factory fire: Six rescued, 4 still missing, search underway

Parvinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) said that ten people were present in the godown when the fire mishap took place. He said that firefighting operations are underway to douse fire in the building, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained."We received a call around 8.50 am about a fire incident at shoe godown. At least 10 people were stuck & others had left premises. Of these, 6 have been rescued. Search for 4 missing on. Fire being doused from the remaining part of the building. Cause to be ascertained," said the DCP.Accordng to the police, the incident happened at around 8 am on Monday in a shoe godown in Udyog Nagar industrial area near Peeragarhi.Families of the trapped labourers have gathered outside the factory.The mothers of two labourers-- Abhishek and Shamshad-- who had arrived for work at around 7 am at the factory said, "They had left home for work in the morning and as soon as they got the news of the fire in the factory they reached the spot but their sons are missing."Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fight Department said that he received the call at around 8:20 am."More than 30 vehicles have been pressed into service at the spot. But due to huge amounts of inflammable material inside this factory, the fire has not been controlled yet," Garg said."Initially, the fire department was not informed that anyone was trapped inside. But now as people are missing it seems they are trapped inside," he added. (ANI)