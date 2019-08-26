Delhi Speaker demands probe into Chinese manjha sale

Reacting to a request on the same by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mohinder Goyal, the Speaker asked Delhi Police to investigate the places where this manjha was being sold.

"Despite the ban, it should be probed how it is being sold. A high level probe should be done.

"I urge the Chief Secretary to probe the issue. The Chief Secretary should ask the police to inquire about the Chinese manjha, where all it's being sold. What fine is being imposed," the Speaker said.

Goyal reminded the House about the recent deaths due to this manjha in the city. He demanded that the Social Welfare Minister give compensation to the bereaved families.