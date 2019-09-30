Delhi stops 2 water treatment plants due to high ammonia level

"High ammonia levels due to industrial waste being dumped into the Yamuna at Panipat has forced Chandrawal and Wazirabad Water Treatment Plants to stop operations. Haryana government has assured Delhi that they will release additional water soon to dilute the presence of ammonia," tweeted Kejriwal, who is also the DJB chief.

He said he is monitoring the situation closely and has directed the DJB to ensure no part of Delhi goes dry, "even if it means diverting water from other plants to Wazirabad".

However, he added that parts of Central and North Delhi may be affected. "We are working to improve the situation at the earliest."