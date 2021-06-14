Delhi teenager develops eco-friendly, affordable air purifier

According to Krrish Chawla, the inventor, the air purifier 'Breathify' solves four problems, effectiveness, eco-friendliness, increased quality of HEPA filter and price."When I was young, I suffered from respiratory issues and had to use nebulizers and cortisone. I was surrounded by air purifiers. As a curious kid, I used to open up a lot of machines. When I opened up a purifier and realised it is a very simple machine but costs Rs 35,000 to 40,000. I was shocked that a simple machine like this was so expensive," Krrish said.Krish claimed that the purifier is plastic-free with 98 per cent of the component being plastic-free and no components used in the machine have been imported and it is completely made in India.Explaining the purifier, Krrish said, "It is a simple plug-in-play operation, consumes 25-65 watts of electricity. The only maintenance is to change the HEPA filter."Krrish also informed that the CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant appreciated him and tweeted regarding his creation."Dynamic young entrepreneur! Delighted to meet Krrish Chawla, age 19. His Start up @Breathifymakes affordable air purifiers - 100 per cent #MakeinIndia and non-plastic. A Gr8 step towards #AtmaNirbharBharat Congrats," Kant tweeted on January 22.He has sold more than 4,700 units and donated 500 to vulnerable institutions like old age homes, hospitals, orphanages and aims to donate another 2,000 for such causes. (ANI)