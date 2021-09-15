Delhi terror module bust: No recce in Mumbai, says Maha ATS chief

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) The chief of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Vineet Agrawal, said categorically on Wednesday that no recce has been done in Mumbai, nor any weapons or explosives have been found in the wake of the busting of a terror module by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday.

"We keep getting terror alerts. But as far as this case is concerned, Mumbai and Maharashtra are safe," the ATS chief told mediapersons.

Agrawal's comments came a day after the Delhi Police nabbed six persons, including one Jaan Mohammed Shaikh (47) of Mumbai, in an anti-terror operation, sparking concerns in the country's commercial capital.

"Shaikh took a train from Mumbai Central for Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi on September 13. He was arrested by a Delhi Police team from Kota in Rajasthan on Tuesday," Agrawal told mediapersons.

He added that the Maharashtra ATS is coordinating with the Delhi Police in this regard and a team will leave from here for the national capital later on Wednesday to take the custody of Shaikh.

--IANS

qn/arm