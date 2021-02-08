Delhi: Tikri, Singhu, Ghazipur borders to remain closed as farmers continue protest

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders will remain closed for traffic as farmers at the borders of the national capital continued their agitation against the Central farm laws.



"Tikri Border is close for traffic both carriage way, Jharoda Kalan border, Auchandi Border and Harewali close for both carriage way for traffic," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Other borders including the Singhu, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mungeshpur borders will also remain closed while the Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are open.

"The Gazipur border is closed for both carriageway traffic going Ghaziabad through Murga mandi and Gazipur R/A, Road no 56, Vikas Marg, Aanand Vihar, IP extension, NH 24," the police added, appealing to people to commute from other borders.

Police authorities also advised people to adhere to COVID-19 protocols while travelling on roads such as wearing masks and frequently sanitise hands at proper time intervals.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)