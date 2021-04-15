Delhi to be under under weekend curfew till April 30

The curfew will be implemented from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday from April 16.

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) In order to break the chain of Covid-19 infections, the Delhi government on Thursday ordered imposition of weekend curfew in the city till April 30, except for essential activities or services.

All shopping malls, gymnasiums, spas, auditorium, assembly halls, entertainment parks and similar places will be closed while cinema halls or theatres or multiplexes will be permitted to open with 30 per cent of their seating capacity.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued the order on Thursday, nine days after it imposed night curfew in the city from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. till the end of April. The night curfew was imposed on April 6 to curtail the growth of Covid-19 pandemic which so far has infected over 7,67,438 people across the national capital and claimed lives of 11,540 so far.

In view of sharp increase in the Covid cases, the DDMA decided to impose weekend curfew to contain the fast spread of virus which infected over 17,000 people in the last 24 hours till Wednesday.

As per the order, only one weekly market per day per zone across the Delhi will be allowed under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and all instructions or guidelines issued from time to time by the DDMA to contain the spread of Covid.

Officers of Centre, its autonomous or subordinate offices and public corporations and officers of Delhi government or Delhi autonomous bodies or Delhi corporations involved in emergency services like health, medical establishments, police, prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, fire and emergency services will be exempted from the restriction of weekend curfew.

District administration, Pay and Account office, electricity, water and sanitation, and public transport like railways, buses, air will also be exempted. Besides, all incidental services that are essential for smooth functioning of all modes of public transport (such as handling of cargo, ticketing, air freight stations, CFS, ICD), Disaster Management and related services, NIC, NCC and uninterrupted delivery of public services will also be allowed.

All judicial officials or officials of courts of Delhi will be allowed to move on production of valid card. All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical and other hospital services will also be allowed on production of valid I cards.

Pregnant women and patients for getting medical or health services will be exempted from the restriction. Person coming from or going to airports, railway stations or ISBTs will also be allowed to travel on production of valid ticket.

Officers related to functioning offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post will also be allowed on valid I card.

Electronic and print media will also be exempted from the weekend curfew on production of valid I card.

There shall be no restriction of inter-state or intra-state movement or transportation of essential or non-essential goods. No separate permission or e-pass is required for such movements.

Movement of persons for marriage related gatherings up to 50 persons and funeral related gathering upto 20 persons is continued to be allowed.

Public transport such as Delhi Metro, buses, autos and taxis shall be allowed to function within its stipulated time.

Persons going for Covid vaccination will also be allowed.

