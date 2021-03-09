Delhi to bid for 2048 Olympics, says CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal announced this while addressing a press conference, stating that the vision for Olympics was incorporated in Delhi's annual budget of 2021-22 presented on Tuesday.

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital will bid to get an opportunity to host the Olympics in 2048.

Kejriwal said, "We will talk to the Centre in this regard but before that we have prepared for it so that Delhi can be considered one of the venues for Olympics in 2048. To grab this opportunity, we need to develop world-class stadiums, sports clubs, infrastructure regarding sports and also develop Delhi as world-class city to get the attention of the Olympics committee."

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also appreciated the AAP government's annual budget for 2021-22 of worth Rs 69000 crore which is more than 6% against the previous annual budget which was Rs 65000 crore.

Kejriwal praised Sisodia for maintaining the surplus budget of Delhi government despite facing tough phases during Covid-19 pandemic. "During the Covid-19 pandemic, revenue resources of Delhi government went down whereas expenses increased. However, the AAP government maintained the surplus in the annual budget. I congratulate the Finance Minister and everybody who worked hard for making Delhi's budget an example for others."

Through the annual budget for 2021-22, the Delhi government has set up a vision for increasing the per capita income of people of Delhi, claimed Kejriwal. "The budget will set a vision for making Delhi's per capita income equivalent to Singapore's per capita income by 2047. A growth of 16% in the income would be required to successfully achieve this goal. It will be difficult but we will work towards making it a success."

