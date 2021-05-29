'Delhi to get nearly 5 lakh vax doses for 18-44 age group in June'

Since the last six days, the vaccination drive for this particular age group in the city has been put on hold at all government-run centers.

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday announced that the national capital will receive the next supply of Covid-19 vaccine doses for the 18-44 age group in June.

During a digital press conference, Sisodia said: "The Centre has informed the Delhi government that vaccines for youth will be supplied in June, but not before June 10. It would a small consignment of vaccines."

He however, accused the Centre for forcing the people of Delhi pay to get a jab at private hospitals as the free vaccination drive by the state administration was put on hold.

He said Delhi needs 1.84 crore doses of vaccines for around 92 lakh people in the 18-44 age group.

"For the 18-44 age group, the Centre had provided 4.5 lakhs doses of vaccine in April, 3.67 lakh doses were administered in May and nearly 5 lakh doses will be supplied in June," Sisodia added.

As of today, only the people who are above 45 years of age are getting vaccinated and even for them the Covaxin stock from will not be available from Sunday.

AAP MLA Atishi on Friday told the press that anyone who wanted a e second dose of Covaxin, be it in the 18-44 group or 45-plus group, there was none in Delhi.

--IANS

pd/ksk/