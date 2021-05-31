Delhi to get 'Sputnik V' vaccines but not before June 20: Kejriwal

Speaking to the press on the availability of Sputnik V, the chief minister said, "We have been assured that after June 20, we will get some doses. Sputnik V vaccine is not being produced domestically so far. Right now they are importing the vaccine and will start manufacturing in August. A part of the doses imported from Russia will be provided to Delhi."

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Delhi is likely to get the Russian-manufactured Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V after June 20, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

Earlier, on May 26, Kejriwal had stated that Delhi Government is in constant touch with the Sputnik V manufacturer, and they have agreed to supply to Delhi. However, the quantity was yet to be decided.

India has become the 60th country to authorise the use of the Russian vaccine against Covid-19.

The Russian-made vaccine got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation, making it the third Coronavirus vaccine to get clearance in India after Covaxin and Covishield.

Sputnik V has been imported to India by Dr Reddy's Laboratories and will be manufactured locally by the pharmaceutical major in the coming months.

