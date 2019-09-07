Delhi to host 1st conference on military medicine for SCO member-states

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): The first conference on military medicine for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states will be held here from September 12 to September 13, 2019.

The conference will be the first military co-operation event hosted by India, under the SCO Defence Co-operation Plan 2019-2020, after it became an SCO member-state in 2017.

"The conference will be conducted by the Indian Armed Forces under the aegis of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), with the aim to share best practices in the field of military medicine, build capacities and overcome common challenges," an official release said.During the conference, the Indian Armed Forces will also demonstrate the Rapid Action Medical Team and organise a visit for the delegates to the Army Research and Referral Hospital, the release added."Deliberations will take place between military medicine experts of SCO member-states on rendering of combat medical support, humanitarian assistance during disasters and measures to improve patient safety. The SCO member-states will be represented by senior military medical practitioners. Dialogue partners Nepal and Sri Lanka will also be sending their delegations to participate in the conference," the statement also said.The conference will be preceded by a meeting of the heads of delegations to discuss areas of co-operation in the field of military medicine between SCO member-states. (ANI)