Delhi to implement the Street Vending Act: Kejriwal

"Delhi will become the first state to implement the Act. Under it, 28 town vending committees have been set up and a notification has been issued. The election for the committees too, have been done" he said.

The committees, each having 30 members, have 12 vendors or hawkers as a team, while the rest are nominated officials, he said.

Kejriwal also said the civic bodies have been asked to conduct a survey of vendors through their respective town vending committees.

After the survey is completed, street vendors will be given certificates and licenses will be issued thereafter.

"The licenses will have the name of the owner, address and the place of vending, and this will ensure that they are not harassed by any one," Kejriwal said. Vendors play an important role in the society in any city, he said, "and it will not be wrong to say they are the lifeline of Delhi." "In Delhi, they play improvement role in the lifeline, and economy. We buy vegetables, milk, fruits and other daily use things. But we don't have any policy to organise them. This results in so many issues," he added.