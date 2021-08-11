Delhi to launch campaign to check govt corruption

The decision to undertake the drive was taken at a high-level review meeting attended by the Principal Secretary, Vigilance, Secretary, Services, the Divisional Commissioner, and officers of the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Wednesday.

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) The Delhi government is gearing up to launch a drive to check corruption in public departments and under it, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev has directed CCTV cameras be installed in various offices.

"A drive will be launched to check corruption in Delhi. Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev has directed to launch a campaign in public departments and offices. He has directed that in the campaign against corruption, only those officers, who have had an excellent track record and have never been accused of corruption, should be engaged," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

"All departmental officers should install CCTV cameras immediately in their respective offices so that the visitors to the offices can be closely monitored. Officers and employees found involved in corruption cases will be held accused under various sections of the IPC," it said.

The Chief Secretary has directed the ACB to launch Delhi-wide surveillance and vigilance of all the public-dealing departments in order to identify field officers who are indulging in malpractices, patronising touts, and harassing the public. "Strict action will be taken against them," it added.

As per the statement, Dev has directed that whoever found indulging in bribery or malpractices, embezzlement, and tampering of records shall immediately be placed under suspension/prosecuted as per the CCS (Conduct) Rules and Prevention of Corruption Act and various Sections of the IPC, and transferred in case of doubtful integrity.

During the meeting, he directed the Divisional Commissioner and Secretary, Services, to follow strict protocol while posting officers in these sensitive Departments. He has also directed the Principal Secretary, Vigilance, to initiate proactive vigilance and undertake preventive drives including checking of visitor logbook.

"CCTV cameras should be installed in all the sensitive premises/offices. Middlemen and tout free atmosphere in various public-dealing offices needs to be created and maintained. Faceless transactions of services shall be ensured," he said.

"A drive should be launched in entire Delhi to make the city corruption-free and instill fear of law among all those elements who bring bad name to the government," the statement read.

