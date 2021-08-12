Delhi to launch cloud-based Health Information Management System next year

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Health Information Management System will be a monumental step towards getting the people of Delhi freedom from their problems. The project will bring about a revolution in the healthcare infrastructure of Delhi. As part of the project, Health Cards will be assigned to each citizen, which will be a repository of medical information. Doctors will be able to see patient's medical history using the card and the patients will be able to take appointments from home.

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Delhi government is planning to implement a world-class Health Information Management System by the next year. The health department has completed the vendor selection and bidding process and is working to streamline the project and place before the cabinet.

Kejriwal held a meeting to review the progress of the Health Information Management System along with the Health Helpline and the eHealth Card which are two crucial landmarks the project aims to achieve. Reviewing the project with Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Kejriwal instructed the officers to expedite the timelines. He said that the Delhi government is committed to providing the best and most modern healthcare facilities to the people of Delhi. Delhi will be the first state to have such a world-class system after the implementation.

The first phase of the preparation will be completed by the end of this year and can be implemented in the beginning of the next year. Once the project is implemented, people can get an appointment with the doctor they wish to see by accessing an online portal from the comfort of their homes. The eHealth Card will be distributed through a door-to-door campaign which will have the entire medical history of the cardholder and will be able to get treatment at any hospital on the HIMS system.

Delhi government is trying to implement HIMS in all government hospitals in the capital. The private hospitals of the city will also be connected in a phased manner with the system.

---IANS

avr/rs