Delhi to make vaccination free of cost in govt hospitals

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Delhi government will provide COVID-19 vaccines free of cost in the government hospitals for the common people, according to sources.



The Kejriwal government is going to bring provisions for free COVID-19 vaccine for Delhites in the upcoming budget by separately allocating a sum for the vaccines.

At present, in Delhi, private hospitals are charging Rs 250 for a vaccine, while vaccines in the government hospitals are being administered free of cost. Currently, the central government is bearing the cost of vaccines in government hospitals in Delhi. (ANI)

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 286 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of cases in the national capital to 6,41,101 on Sunday.

With 260 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the national capital rose to 6,28,377.

Witnessing two new fatalities in the last 24 hours, Delhi's COVID-19 death toll reached 10,921. (ANI)

