Delhi to notify enhanced minimum wages

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Welcoming the Supreme Court order on minimum wages fixation, the Delhi government on Thursday said it will issue a final notification soon on enhanced minimum wages.

"Delhi government welcomes the Supreme Court of India's order allowing the government to proceed with the issuance of the final notification for fixation of minimum wages in the National Capital Territory of Delhi," said an official statement.

The minimum wages for unskilled workers have been fixed at Rs 14,842 per month, for semi-skilled workers at Rs 16,341 per month and for skilled workers at Rs 17,991 per month.

"Delhi government is committed to ensure a life of dignity and comfort for all residents of the national capital," the statement said. Based on the average prices of food items and clothing component and other basic life necessities like housing, electricity etc., the Delhi government had fixed the minimum wages.