Delhi to prepare list of children who lost parents to Covid-19

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) under the Delhi government will prepare a list of children who lost one or both their parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic, WCD Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Monday.
Reviewing the preparations for children in view of a possible third wave of the pandemic, Gautam said, "With the help of the health department of Delhi government, all the data of children who have lost one or both parents to Covid will be prepared by the Department of Women and Child Development. We have sought data from the health department so that a survey can be conducted to know the actual number of children who have lost their parents or are homeless."
The minister also directed that all the departments will have to work in close coordination with each other to ensure the safety of the children who will be vulnerable if a third wave of the pandemic breaks out.
The minister emphasised that observation homes and shelter homes for children will have to be prioritised with the help of NGOs and Anganwadi workers. For this, the minister said, the department will have to work as a nodal agency between all childcare homes, observation homes, NGOs etc. in order to ensure smooth and seamless coordination.
"In the child care institutions, trained employees will be required during a possible third wave of the pandemic, for which we need to make preparations," Gautam added.
