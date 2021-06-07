Delhi to prepare list of children who lost parents to Covid-19

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) The Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) under the Delhi government will prepare a list of children who lost one or both their parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic, WCD Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said on Monday.

Reviewing the preparations for children in view of a possible third wave of the pandemic, Gautam said, "With the help of the health department of Delhi government, all the data of children who have lost one or both parents to Covid will be prepared by the Department of Women and Child Development. We have sought data from the health department so that a survey can be conducted to know the actual number of children who have lost their parents or are homeless."