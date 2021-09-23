Delhi to remain cloudy, chances of light rain

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) It was cloudy sky in Delhi on Thursday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted possibility of light rain in the national capital.

Earlier, the IMD forecast for Delhi-NCR was for 'moderate' rains on Thursday with a 'yellow' alert issued for Wednesday.

According to IMD's data, Aya Nagar observatory recorded 2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday; 0.8 mm rainfall was recorded at Palam and at Pitampura at 1 mm rainfall. While the other observatories, including Safdarjung, recorded no rain on Wednesday.