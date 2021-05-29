Delhi to remain under lockdown till June 7 with certain relaxations

"DDMA directs to extend the curfew, on movement of individuals (except for essential activities or services) in the territory of NCT of Delhi, till 5 am on June 7," said the DDMA order.

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The national capital will remain under "strict lockdown" till June 7, except for construction and manufacturing units which would be allowed to resume from Monday with certain guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The notification has been issued a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced gradual unlocking of Delhi, which has been under strict lockdown since April 19 to combat the second Covid wave.

"The owner of manufacturing or production units or contractors or employees of construction activities shall be responsible for ensuring strict compliance regarding Covid-19 protection."

The order further said that the movement of workers or employees will be allowed only on the possession of e-pass.

To keep an eye on the spread of Covid infection, there will be regular facilities of Covid sample testing at every factory unit and at construction sites.

The DDMA, meanwhile, has also directed the district administrations and district police in the national capital to ensure that people are wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in all mandis, railway stations, ISBT, slum areas as well as people visiting the grocery shops and medical stores.

It added that the market association, Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) will also be responsible for ensuring compliance of Covid Appropriate behaviour by all the shopkeepers and residents.

