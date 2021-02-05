Delhi to set up 500 charging points for EVs in 12 months

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) A day after the Delhi government announced to promote electric vehicles (EVs) to curb air pollution in the national capital, the power department of the Delhi Government on Friday said that it will set up as many as 100 charging stations with 500 charging points within the period of one year.

Addressing the media, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said, "Delhi government is coming up with 100 charging stations with 500 charging points, which will be ready within 12 months. Majority of these sites will be at the Metro stations, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus depots and other locations."

Jain said that Delhi government has issued tenders to set up the charging stations. "Delhi Transco Limited, a Delhi government agency, has initiated the process to set up 100 charging stations and all power infrastructure cost will be borne by the government," Jain added

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that his government will provide huge subsidies on electric vehicles in order to reduce air pollution in the national capital.

Launching Delhi government's e-vehicles scheme, the Chief Minister said on Friday, "We want to ensure that Delhi has at least 25 per cent electric vehiles by 2024. The government is offering subsidy on electric vehiles."

--IANS

pd/arm