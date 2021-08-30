Delhi to set up Modular 'Mohalla Clinics' to make healthcare accessible to remote areas

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday visited a new 'mohalla clinic' at Shakurbasti in Delhi, made from portable containers, which can be assembled quickly and fit into smaller spaces.

Speaking to ANI, Jain informed that the aim behind 'Mohalla clinic' is to reach the remote areas where healthcare infrastructure is less accessible."We have made modular 'Mohalla Clinic' in a shipping container. The idea is to reduce the time as the construction of clinics takes 3-5 months while this is made in a factory. It is stronger as well as portable", he stated.Jain further added that the Delhi government has made two such clinics for trial purposes. (ANI)