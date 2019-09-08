Delhi traffic police issues advisory ahead of Muharram

New Delhi (India) Sept 8 (ANI): Delhi traffic police on Sunday issued an advisory for September 10, following the main Tazia processions that will be taken out on the day of Muharram.

The official Twitter handle of Delhi traffic police in an advisory stated that Anjuman Taaziadaran organisation will take out Tazia processions during the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday from 9 pm onwards. These Tazias will start from Chahtta Shahzad, Kalan Chowk and pass through several routes including Jama- Masjid, New Delhi railway station and Connaught place among others and will reach Karbala on Tuesday around 6.00 pm.



The advisory further stated, "Another procession will start from Pahari Dheeraj at around 1.00 pm and will reach Paharganj bridge via Bara Tuti- Qutab road and will merge with the main procession at Chelmsford road."

Informing further it said that the Tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla, and Mehrauli would reach Karbala directly and "Alam and Taboot" procession will be taken out from Shia Jama Masjid and would terminate at Panja Sharif at around 4 pm.

Those going to New Delhi railway station particularly in the evening should leave in advance and avoid Connaught place and reach Ajmeri Gate side through Tilak Marg, Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, the advisory said.

Bus services will be affected at the time of the processions and some of the services may be terminated depending on the movement of the processions.

"There is a likelihood of slowing down and congestion of traffic, therefore, the general public and motorists are advised to avoid the above-mentioned routes and follow the directions of the traffic policemen" it added. (ANI)

The advisory further stated, "Another procession will start from Pahari Dheeraj at around 1.00 pm and will reach Paharganj bridge via Bara Tuti- Qutab road and will merge with the main procession at Chelmsford road."Informing further it said that the Tazias from Nizamuddin, Okhla, and Mehrauli would reach Karbala directly and "Alam and Taboot" procession will be taken out from Shia Jama Masjid and would terminate at Panja Sharif at around 4 pm.Those going to New Delhi railway station particularly in the evening should leave in advance and avoid Connaught place and reach Ajmeri Gate side through Tilak Marg, Rajghat and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, the advisory said.Bus services will be affected at the time of the processions and some of the services may be terminated depending on the movement of the processions."There is a likelihood of slowing down and congestion of traffic, therefore, the general public and motorists are advised to avoid the above-mentioned routes and follow the directions of the traffic policemen" it added. (ANI)