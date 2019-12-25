Delhi Traffic police issues traffic advisories for commuters near Saket, Janakpuri

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Amid Christmas celebration in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for people commuting towards Saket near Select City Mall and to people going from District Center Janakpuri to Raja Garden.

"Traffic is heavy in Saket near Select City Mall due to Christmas celebration. Kindly avoid the stretch," wrote Delhi police in a tweet.





In another tweet, Delhi police said," Traffic is heavy from District Center Janakpuri to Raja Garden (both carriageways) due to Christmas function at Vishal Mega Mart. Kindly avoid the stretch."

Amidst Christmas fervour, the midnight mass was held in several major churches across the country, including the St Francis Xavier's Cathedral in Bengaluru, Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Goa, Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gol Dak Khana, Delhi, St Joseph's Cathedral in Thiruvananthapuram, St Michael's Church in Mumbai, Church of Christ the King in Kolkata, among others. (ANI)

