Delhi Traffic Police revises maximum speed limits for motor vehicles

In a gazetted notice signed by Satyawan Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police/Traffic (Modernization), the traffic police said the order will come into force with immediate effect.As per the new orders, the speed limit for all kinds of vehicles on all minor roads inside all residential areas, commercial markets, and service roads and service lanes will be 30 kilometers per hour (kmph), whereas on loops of the flyovers all kinds of vehicles will be allowed to travel at the maximum speed of 40 kmph.For all cars, jeeps, taxis, cabs, also categorised as M1 type vehicles, the maximum speed limit has been fixed at between 70 kmph on-- NH-48 (Earlier NH-8) from Parade Road / Gurgaon Road Crossing to Delhi Gurgaon Border, DND Flyover - Mayur Vihar to Link Road, NH-44 (Earlier NH-1) from Singhu Border to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Noida Toll Road (The straight stretch from Delhi side upto Toll Gates and from the Toll Gate upto the points where curves lasts), Saleemgarh Bypass Road (Ring Road Bypass), NH-9 (Earlier NH-24) from Millennium Park to Gazipur Border, NH-9 (Earlier NH-10) from Ghevra Xing to Tikri Border, Northern Access Road from Red Light NSG to T-Point of Northern Access and Central Spine, and Central Spine Road from Mahipalpur Chowk to TerminalIII, IGI Airport.The maximum speed limit on these roads for two-wheelers and M2 and M3 Category vehicles (Motor vehicles (LMVs - up to 7.5 tonnes) used for the carriage of passengers comprising nine or more seats in addition to the driver's seat) will be 60 kmph.Similarly, the revised speed limit for M1, M2, M3 category vehicles along with two-wheelers on stretches including-- NH-44 (Earlier NH-1) from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar to Mukarba Chowk, Barapulla Nallah Road from Sarai Kale Khan upto Aurobindo Marg Xing, Ring Road from Chandgi Ram Akhara to Azadpur Flyover via ISBT, Rajghat, ITO, Sarai Kale Khan, Ashram Chowk, AIIMS, DhaulaKuan / Naraina, Punjabi Bagh, Outer Ring Road from Modi Mill Flyover upto Olaf Palme MargNH-8 Xing via Munirka, Outer Ring Road from District Centre Janakpuri via Peeragarhi, Mukarba Xing via Burari Xing upto Chandgi Ram Akhara, Pushta Road (Marginal Bandh Road) from Noida Border (Chilla Regulator) to New Geeta Colony Grade Separator via Akshardham Flyover, Radisson Road from T-PointRadisson Hotel to Terminal-III, IGI Airport, and Terminal-II, IGI Airport Road from T-point of Terminal-II Road and Central Spine to Terminal-II, IGI Airport-- has been prescribed at 60 kmph.A maximum speed of 50 kmph has been prescribed for M1, M2, M3 category vehicles along with two-wheelers on--NH-44 (Earlier NH-1) from Mukarba Chowk to Azadpur Chowk, Ring Road from Azadpur to Chandgi Ram Akhara via Model Town, Kingsway Camp, Mall Road, NH-9 (Earlier NH-10) from Punjabi Bagh to Ghevra Xing, All arterial roads in areas between Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, beyond Outer Ring Road, inside Ring Road and entire Trans Yamuna area (except roads which are specifically mentioned in the table).The maximum speed limit of 40 kmph on all roads, excluding the ones inside residential societies, has been set for all transport vehicles [excluding M1 / M2 and M3 (LMVs) category vehicles] including Gramin Sewa, TSRs, Phat-PhatSewa, Quadricycle and Motor vehicles used for carriage of goods.The notification said that no cognizance of the violation of the speed limit will be taken under section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, if the speed detected is within 5 per cent of the specified maximum speed.The Delhi Traffic Police also ordered the concerned civic road maintaining agencies to erect the corresponding informatory signboards indicating the speed limits at all prominent locations on the road stretches in their areas of jurisdiction for guidance and convenience of the road users / general public. (ANI)