Delhi traffic police tweaks speed norms on NH-24 (IANS Impact)

The move comes two days after the department decided to withdraw about one and a half lakh challans issued mostly to those who were found overspeeding on National Highway 24 between August and October 10.

The case was reported prominently by IANS on Monday (October 14, 2019), quoting Delhi Traffic Police officials that on National Highway 24, 1.5 lakh challans were issued between August and October 10.

A Joint Commissioner-level traffic police officer, on condition of anonymity, had said on Monday: "Delhi Traffic Police is withdrawing about 1.5 lakh challans issued in two and a half months between August and October 10. Most of these were related to overspeeding on National Highway 24."

Another Delhi Traffic Police officer had said: "In fact, these challans were issued on National Highway 24 between Nizamuddin bridge and Ghazipur, which is close to Delhi-UP border." The reason behind the withdrawal of these challans was that the PWD had put up a signboard of speed limit of 70 km/hr while the challans were issued for speeding over 60 km/hr on national highway. We decided to take back the challans after receiving a lot of complaints." Sources said that as soon as Delhi Police got wind of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), they decided to withdraw the challans. However, some organizations are still preparing to file a PIL in the court against Delhi Traffic Police to teach them a lesson. In the order issued by DCP on Wednesday, Delhi Traffic Police, clearly mentioned that four-wheelers such as cars, jeeps, two-wheelers and three-wheelers can drive at the speed up to 70 km/h and 40 km/h respectively on National Highway No-9 (24). The DCP has also asked for for the implementation of the new order with immediate effect.