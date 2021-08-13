  1. Sify.com
  Delhi: Two dead, one severely injured at construction site in US Embassy

Delhi: Two dead, one severely injured at construction site in US Embassy

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Aug 14th, 2021, 04:30:02hrs
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Two persons died and one severely injured at a construction site inside the US Embassy here on Friday, police said.

According to police, a PCR call was received at the Chankyapuri Police station regarding three persons injured at a construction site inside the American embassy. First Investigation Report (FIR) has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation will be carried out.
Kanchan a 32-year-old was declared brought dead, whereas Babulal succumbed to his injuries and 33-year-old Mukesh is grievously injured and is being treated at a hospital in Delhi. All of them belong from Dausa in Rajasthan. (ANI)

