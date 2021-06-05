Delhi un-lockdown: Restrictions to remain till June 14 (Ld-1)

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) In the second phase of unlocking of Delhi after strict lockdown was imposed due to the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic on April 19, the Delhi administration on Saturday announced to restart markets, malls, Metro rail and some other public activities with certain conditions.

Shops in all markets in the city will be allowed to open with odd-even phases, which would be decided on the basis of shop's registration number. After the first phase of unlocking, Delhi's traders associations have been demanding to reopen markets phase wise.

Shops in all markets in Delhi will reopen on alternate day (odd-even basis), which will be decided on the basis of shop's number. However, the weekly market will remain shut till June 14.

In the first phase of unlocking, the Delhi government had allowed construction and manufacturing activities from last Monday.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in a fresh directive on Covid-19 management issued on Saturday, stated, "Situation of Covid-19 in NCT of Delhi has again been reviewed and observed that, though the number of Covid-19 patients and positivity rate is declining, the situation is still precarious, therefore in order to contain the spread of the virus and to further break the transmission chain, curfew needs to be further extended for another week in the territory of NCT of Delhi (except essential and permitted activities/services) along with the reopening of some more prohibited activities in phase manner in areas outside the containment zones for overall well being of NCT of Delhi."

DDMA order further stated that all government offices, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations, local bodies will be allowed to function with officers of level of grade-1 with 100 per cent strength on the production of valid ID card, whereas, the other employees will be allowed with 50 per cent of total manpower.

The DDMA made it clear that the remaining 50 per cent government employees will work from home. However, officials or the persons associated with essential services will remain functional without any restrictions.

Similarly, the private offices will be allowed to open between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and the movement of employees will be allowed on the production of valid ID. "All private offices in NCT of Delhi shall be allowed to function to the extent of 50 per cent of their staff strength between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on production of valid authority letters and valid ID cards issued to their firms/companies/offices."

Regarding markets and malls, the DDMA has directed that all markets, malls and market complexes (except weekly market) will be allowed to reopen from Monday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on odd-even basis. "This implies that only 50 per cent of the shops (excluding those selling essential goods) shall be opened. However, shops selling essential goods, including educational books and stationery, shops in malls and markets are permitted to open all days without restrictions of timing."

The notification of DDMA further stated that market traders associations, district magistrate, district police will be responsible to ensure the compliance of this stipulation.

For more details - DDMA clarified that shops and all shops in residential colonies will be allowed to open on all days without any distinction of essential and non-essential goods or services.

The transportation in Delhi Metro shall be allowed up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity of metro coaches.

Delivery of all goods through e-commerce will be allowed on production of valid ID cards issued by the employer or firm.

