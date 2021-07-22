Delhi: Unknown persons booked for making lewd, racist comments against Darjeeling woman

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): A complaint has been filed against unknown persons in the national capital for allegedly passing lewd comments and racist slurs at a 30-year-old woman and her friends, all residents of Darjeeling.



As per the Delhi Police, the incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The complainant and three of her friends were on their way to Defence Colony for dinner.

While waiting for a cab, 3-4 persons walking nearby allegedly passed lew comments and racist slurs. The complainant got annoyed and shouted back at the accused and took a video of them.

The victim did not file the complaint on the day itself, she filed it on Wednesday at the Safdarjung Enclave Police Station. A case under Section 509 has been registered.

"The video recording of the incident from the mobile phone of the complainant has also been taken. Efforts are being made to identify the culprits through CCTV footage, inquiry from bar/restaurant owners and human intelligence," the statement said. (ANI)

