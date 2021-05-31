Delhi Unlock Day 1: Less than one-third workers have returned, say Wazirpur factory owners

There are overall 24 industrial areas situated in the national capital, which has over the weeks seen an encouraging dip in coronavirus infections and has a 1.25 per cent positivity rate now.With more than 450 industries, the Wazirpur industrial area plays a crucial role in providing employment to daily wagers, who especially faced a tough time following the six-week-long lockdown in the cityOwners of factories here said that workers are slowly trickling back but so far, not more then one-fourth of the workforce have returned.Many industrial unit owners have expressed relief at the "calculated" decision of the Delhi government to open up stating that the that this move has provided respite to daily-wagers, who were the worst affected by the lockdown last year.Deepak Gupta, who owns a stainless steel utensils factory at Wazirpur said, "The decision by Delhi government is very well calculated. The decision comes as relief to labourers who earn their livelihood on a day-to-day basis. The impact of this has definitely been less than last years.""Many labourers had gone back to the village and are yet to come. As of now, not more than 25 to 33 per cent of our workers have returned," said Gupta.Factory owners also said that they were trying to make workers more aware about vaccinations against Covid-19, and were helping them register for getting innoculations."Labourers are skeptical of the vaccination but we are trying our best to educate them and encourage them by telling them why it is essential to take the vaccination," he said.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced earlier that Delhi will begin the unlocking process and that construction activities and factories will reopen from today.Traders, however are unhappy with the government's decision to keep the market closed amidst phased unlocking.Vikram Wasim, President of GK 2 M block Market said, "I welcome the decision of opening the industries but where will the material come from? We feel always feel extremely neglected. We are given no respite ever, be it deferring house taxes or getting any kind of help from the government."The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 in view of the massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic. The city's healthcare infrastructure and crematoriums were hugely overburdened.The situation has, however, improved significantly. Just 946 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate 1.25 per cent, 1,803 recoveries, and 78 deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours.The total cases in the city stand at 14,25,592, including 12,100 active cases. (ANI)