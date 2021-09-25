Delhi urges CBSE to waive off board exam fees of all class 10,12 govt school students

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The Directorate of Education, Delhi on Thursday requested the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to waive off the board examination fees of all the students of classes 10 and 12 studying in the government, government-aided, Patrachar Vidyalaya, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment Board and Department of Social Welfare schools, for the academic session of 2021-22.



Keeping in view the COVID situation in the country, the Directorate of Education, Delhi said in a letter to CBSE, "A number of requests have been received from parents, expressing their inability to pay the Examination fee due to loss of income in the ongoing pandemic."

Highlighting the economic impact of Covid-19, the Directorate of Education requested the CBSE to waive off the examination fee of all the students of classes 10 and 12 studying in the government, government-aided, Patrachar Vidyalaya, New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment Board and Department of Social Welfare schools, for the academic session of 2021-22, as a one-time measure.

Earlier this week, the CBSE announced that it will not charge any examination or registration fees from students who lost their parents to the Covid 19 pandemic. (ANI)

