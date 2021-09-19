Delhi wakes up to clear sky on Sunday

Since September 1, Delhi has been witnessing light to moderate rain in regular intervals, however, there has been no downpour in the last 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected at 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 26 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Delhi woke up to a clear sky on Sunday morning, with no no possibility of rain, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, it was only at Aya Nagar that rainfall of 0.2 mm was recorded in the last 24 hours, while other observatories did not record any.

The maximum temperature on Saturday at Safdarjung was at 34.4 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 26 degrees Celsius, one notch below from normal.

Meanwhile, the Met Department has predicted light to moderate rain for the next three days.

The national capital has witnessed record rainfall in September this year.

The IMD data revealed that between June 1 and September 16, Delhi received 1,160.8 mm of rainfall -- the highest seasonal downpour since 1964 when it received 1,190.9 mm rain.

With Thursday's downpour, the monthly rainfall recording for September also climbed to 404.4 mm.

September seems set to be on course to become the wettest in the last 121 years since the IMD started keeping records.

The current all-time record for the wettest September is 417.3 mm recorded in 1944.

--IANS

pd/ksk/