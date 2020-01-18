Delhi wakes up to dense fog

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Delhi and its surrounding national capital region (NCR) woke up to yet another cold day on Saturday with dense fog engulfing several areas across the national capital.

The fog triggered traffic snarls at several places across the city in the wee hours today.

The minimum temperature recorded in Delhi today was 8.4 degrees Celsius. IMD has predicted dense fog for the city on January 19 and moderate fog for January 20."Dense to very dense fog observed (0530hrs of Jan, 18) in some pockets over East UP in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West UP and dense fog in some pockets over Punjab; in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh and coastal Odisha," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted.According to IMD, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region and plains of northwest India from January 20. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rain and snow is likely over the western Himalayan region during January 20-21.The weather agency has predicted dense to very dense fog in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and west Madhya Pradesh and dense fog in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan Odisha and east Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours."Cold wave conditions very likely in some pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch and in isolated pockets over Madhya Maharashtra during the next 24 hours," IMD said adding that cold day conditions are very likely in some pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch and isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. (ANI)