Delhi wakes up to few spells of rain; IMD predicts heavy rainfall till Friday

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The national capital on Monday morning woke up to few spells of rain with the minimum temperature settling at 29 degree Celsius.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded as 52 here which is considered as "good".

According to IMD, the national capital may witness heavy rainfall till Friday.



"Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand and Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat region, ghat areas of Tamilnadu, West Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands" IMD stated in its bulletin on Monday.

The department has also issued a Yellow Alert warning in Uttarakhand while predicting heavy rainfall with intense shower which is likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pitoragarh district for next 24 hours.

