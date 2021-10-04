Delhi wakes up to partly cloudy sky, rain expected

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 25.7 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky in the national capital on Monday with light rain or drizzle towards the evening or night.

The weather agency's latest update at 8.30 a.m. said that the temperature was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius with a relative humidity of 80 per cent.

The wind was blowing in the southeast direction at a speed of 9.3 km per hour. The city observed sunrise at 6.16 a.m. and the sunset is likely at 6.04 p.m.

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was 1101 for PM10 and 54 for PM2.5. As the PM10 went over 100, the department has issued a 'moderate' health advisory which means that usually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work. The PM2.5 level was satisfactory.

SAFAR has also issued a moderate advisory for Tuesday with PM10 to likely be at 111.

In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal and the minimum was at 25.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below.

--IANS

uj/ksk/